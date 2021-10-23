Political heavyweights arrive in Nelson Mandela Bay on campaign trail

Political parties pulled out the big guns on Saturday in a bid to sway Nelson Mandela Bay voters in their favour ahead of the upcoming local government elections on November 1.



UDM leader Bantu Holomisa launched the party's two day campaign trial in the hopes of pulling voters his way while EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will be out to tug them towards the EFF . ..