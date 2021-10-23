Eskom to implement stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday night

Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 9pm Saturday to 5am Monday.

The power utility said the planned outage is due to a shortage of generation capacity caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service.

“This has required us to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very low levels.” said the power supplier.

Over the past week there have been multiple breakdowns and trips, including those at Tutuka, Kriel, Hendrina, Kusile, Arnot and Kendal power stations.

Eskom said the total breakdowns currently amount to 15,627MW while planned maintenance is 4,954MW of capacity.

HeraldLIVE