Credit card fraudster handed a seven-year jail term

A fraudster who was bust for cloning credit cards and then skipped bail will spend the next seven years behind bars.

The Hawks bust Alain Mukamba, 37, for fraud in Cape Town in 2014. Investigators found cloned credit cards, credit card slips and point-of-sale devices in his possession when they searched his Parklands premises.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Mukamba’s accomplices turned state witnesses.

“Further investigation led to [the] arrests of [two] ladies who were used as runners who opened bank accounts of which Mukamba had control of and used to commit fraud,” said Hani.

“The two ladies made a plea agreement with the state. They were found guilty and later testified against Makumba.”