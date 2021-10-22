Struggle stalwart Kondile to receive presidential award

Order of Mendi for Bravery to be bestowed and street to be named after MK operative killed 40 years ago

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Forty years since he was murdered and his body burnt while his killers guzzled beer nearby, Gqeberha Umkhonto weSizwe stalwart Sizwe Kondile will in November be awarded the Order of Mendi for Bravery in gold.



This, after Kondile’s family wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a posthumous presidential award and a street to be named after the stalwart...