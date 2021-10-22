Struggle stalwart Kondile to receive presidential award
Order of Mendi for Bravery to be bestowed and street to be named after MK operative killed 40 years ago
Forty years since he was murdered and his body burnt while his killers guzzled beer nearby, Gqeberha Umkhonto weSizwe stalwart Sizwe Kondile will in November be awarded the Order of Mendi for Bravery in gold.
This, after Kondile’s family wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a posthumous presidential award and a street to be named after the stalwart...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.