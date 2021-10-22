News

Struggle stalwart Kondile to receive presidential award

Order of Mendi for Bravery to be bestowed and street to be named after MK operative killed 40 years ago

22 October 2021

Forty years since he was murdered and his body burnt while his killers guzzled beer nearby, Gqeberha  Umkhonto weSizwe   stalwart Sizwe Kondile will in  November  be awarded the Order of Mendi for Bravery in gold. 

This, after Kondile’s family wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a posthumous presidential award and a street to be named after the stalwart...

