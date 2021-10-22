Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s killing spree comes to an end as court finds her guilty of murder

The 46-year-old ex-policewoman, who had been stationed at the Thembisa south police station, had pleaded not guilty to the string of charges against her, which included murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

On Friday, she was also found guilty of the attempted murder of her mother Maria Mushwana, guilty of defeating the ends of justice and fraud on Clientele, 1-life, Old Mutual and Assupol insurance companies.

On the conspiracy count, the court found the state had not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. This count was discharged.

Ndlovu’s spree of “killing for cash” was brought to a halt in March 2018 when a man who she had hired to kill her sister Joyce and Joyce's five children turned to the police. A sting operation was set up where an undercover police officer was brought under the guise of assisting this would-be hitman, Njabulo Kunene, and his friend in wiping out Joyce and her family.

During the undercover operation, Ndlovu was recorded on a hidden device, planted in the vehicle she and the three men were travelling in, detailing how she wanted Joyce and her five kids – the youngest was just five months old - to be burnt alive in their home.

Ndlovu had in her own words told the “hitmen” that she wanted the job done as she was desperate for cash and on the brink of losing her BMW vehicle to a loan shark she had owed money to.

Her sister’s death, she said, would mean she could get a financial boost through funeral insurance policies. The hitmen were to be paid from the same insurance payout.