Man found dead next to road near Despatch

Despatch police are searching for the next of kin of a man who was found dead on Wednesday morning.

The man was found lying next to the R75, close to Joe Slovo.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation.

The victim was wearing black jeans, a black belt, blue trousers and jacket, a black beanie and black and white Vans tackies.

Swart said the man was found at about 11.55pm and is believed to be in his twenties.

Anyone who can assist with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Serg Rohan Nel, on 082-441-7828.

Alternatively, call SAPS Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or SMS the crime line at 32211.

HeraldLIVE