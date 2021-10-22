News

Longmore forest fire extinguished

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 October 2021
Mopping-up and monitoring operations are under way this morning in Longmore State Forest, near Jeffreys Bay, after a fire swept through the area on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out behind the forest in the direction of the Elands River area, near the Sand River.

Moments after the blaze was reported, firefighters from the Sarah Baartman District, including the Kouga and Sundays River Valley fire departments, as well as Working on Fire, teams from the Longmore Forest plantation, farmers and the Fire Protection Association all responded.

A helicopter and spotter plane provided air support and the fire was extinguished at about 9pm.

Kouga Community Services portfolio councillor Daniel Benson said no houses were damaged.

No further details were available.

