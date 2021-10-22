‘Killer cop’ trial: Brothers who lost siblings watch Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s judgment

Seated on opposite ends of court 13 in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday, where judgment in the murder trial of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is being delivered, are two brothers, both of whom lost siblings but in different ways.

On the one end was Director Ndlovu, Rosemary’s brother. The former police officer is accused of murdering a string of their relatives, including their sister, Audrey Somisa Ndlovu. Audrey was found poisoned and strangled to death in June 2013. Rosemary was the last person to have seen her alive.

On the other end of the courtroom sat Justice Mabasa, brother of Maurice Mabasa. Maurice had been involved in a relationship with Ndlovu for several years but in 2015 he was found butchered, stabbed 80 times and tossed outside a house in Olifantsfontein.

Ndlovu has also been charged with Mabasa’s death. Justice had told the court the couple had a rocky relationship.

Speaking to TimesLIVE last week, he said he never thought Ndlovu, who had a daughter with his brother, could have been behind his killing. It was only when he received calls from insurance companies seeking to verify Ndlovu was Mabasa’s spouse that he became suspicious. The child who Ndlovu and Mabasa had together died a year later. Her cause of death was not immediately clear.