Here’s why more than 3-million South Africans who could have received the R350 grant were excluded

More than 3-million people who are eligible for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant are not receiving the assistance.

This is according to the social development department’s Dr Wiseman Magasela, who provided an update on the state of the grant since it was implemented in 2020.

On Thursday the department released a report on the progress of the grant payments.

The report indicated that up to 9.4-million South Africans qualify for the grant, but only 6.5-million recipients were paid regularly.

“This means the systems the SA Social Services Agency (Sassa) put in place missed a minimum of 3.5-million people who qualified, and that is quite a significant number,” said Magasela.

According to the department, reasons for exclusion included urban bias and a lack of smartphones and digital literacy.

“The role of technology and its advantages, benefits and shortcomings in social security in SA has been demonstrated and important lessons learned,” said the department.