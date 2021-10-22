First CT scan on adult rhino with tooth troubles hailed as 'landmark moment'

Oz the white rhino’s painful toothache has been resolved, thanks to the first ever successful computed tomography (CT) scan to be conducted on a live adult rhino in SA.

The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary teamed up with the University of Pretoria’s (UP) faculty of veterinary science in Onderstepoort to conduct the scan, which is used to detect diseases and injuries.

Orphaned by poachers in 2015, Oz was rescued and taken to Care for Wild for rehabilitation, release and ongoing protection.

Earlier this year, rhino monitors reported an unusual swelling on his face.

Care for Wild founder Petronel Nieuwoudt consulted with veterinarian Dr Albertus Coetzee of West Acres Animal Hospital.