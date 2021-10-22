Assets worth R200,000 forfeited
A forfeiture order has been obtained for assets to the value of R209,363.60, accumulated through illegal drug dealings.
The cash and movable assets were seized by the Hawks through various operations between 2016 and 2020 in East London, KwaBhaca, Mthatha, Gqeberha and Glen Grey.
The forfeited assets include cash and a VW Caddy, among other items.
The vehicle was used in the commission of the offences.
Provincial head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the order and appreciated efforts by the Directorate of Priority Crime and Serious Investigation team in ensuring that money and assets accumulated unlawfully were forfeited to the state.
