Assets worth R200,000 forfeited

A forfeiture order has been obtained for assets to the value of R209​,363.60, accumulated through illegal drug dealings.

The cash and movable assets were seized by the Hawks through various operations between 2016 and 2020 ​in East London, KwaBhaca, Mthatha, Gqeber­ha and Glen Grey.

The forfeited assets include cash and a VW ​Caddy, among other items.

The vehicle was used in the commission of the offences.

Provincial head Major General Mboiki Obed​ Ngwenya welcomed the order and appreciated effor­ts by the Directorate of Priority Crime and Serious Investigation team in ensuri­ng that money and as­sets accumulated unl­awfully were forfeite­d to the state. ​

HeraldLIVE