News

Assets worth R200,000 forfeited

By Herald Reporter - 22 October 2021
The Hawks have bust a former FNB employee for allegedly stealing R400,000 from a German national's investment account.
The Hawks have bust a former FNB employee for allegedly stealing R400,000 from a German national's investment account.
Image: Orrin Singh

A forfeiture order has been obtained for assets to the value of R209​,363.60, accumulated through illegal drug dealings.

The cash and movable assets were seized by the Hawks through various operations between 2016 and 2020 ​in East London, KwaBhaca, Mthatha, Gqeber­ha and Glen Grey.

The forfeited assets include cash and a VW ​Caddy, among other items.

The vehicle was used in the commission of the offences.

Provincial head Major General Mboiki Obed​ Ngwenya welcomed the order and appreciated effor­ts by the Directorate of Priority Crime and Serious Investigation team in ensuri­ng that money and as­sets accumulated unl­awfully were forfeite­d to the state. ​

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Exploring Miss SA runner-up Zimi Mabunzi’s journey
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...

Most Read