'There is nothing much I can say, I am a prisoner': Zuma after laying charge against prosecutor Billy Downer

Just days before the Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to deliver judgment on his special plea to remove advocate Billy Downer, former president Jacob Zuma laid criminal charges against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor for allegedly leaking his medical records.

Zuma filed the charges at the Pietermaritzburg police station where a few supporters had gathered on Thursday afternoon. However, he did not address them or journalists as expected.

“I leave you in the capable hands of Mzwanele Manyi, who will share with you the contents of what we have come here for. You are all familiar with him. You can now bond. We were here to open a case against the state advocate. There is nothing much I can say to you. I am a prisoner,” he said before leaving.

Zuma is on medical parole.

Speaking outside the police station, his foundation's spokesperson Manyi denied that the timing of the charges had anything to do with the proceedings set for October 26 or that it was a delaying tactic.

“Let it be clear. This is not a pre-emptive strike. What we have here is an irregularity. This is an independent case,” he said.