Schools project encourages pupils to dream big

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Using a model of education inspired by Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, a new youth project in Nelson Mandela Bay aims to encourage children to dream big through public speaking and essay writing.



The founder and facilitator of the Ndinephupha (isiXhosa for I have a dream) youth project, Xolisa Ngubelanga, said children were often taught to limit their dreams to careers...