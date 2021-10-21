SA records 591 Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 591 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) statistics showed.

This means that there have been 2,917,846 cases and 88,754 deaths recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

Of the new cases, only two provinces recorded more than 100 infections in the past day — KwaZulu-Natal with 129 and the Western Cape with 124. Gauteng was third most affected, with 71. Limpopo had the fewest new cases, with seven recorded.