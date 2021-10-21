'Remorseful' paroled fraudster J Arthur Brown 'takes responsibility' for crime

J Arthur Brown’s release on parole marks the final chapter in the Fidentia fraud scandal that unravelled more than a decade ago.

Fidentia managed investor funds worth billions, of which about R1.1bn disappeared from a trust for retired mineworkers and their dependents.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handed Brown, now aged 51, a 15-year jail sentence in December 2014. The Fidentia Group founder was convicted of two counts of fraud by the high court in Cape Town in 2013.

Brown confessed to making misrepresentations to the Transport Education and Training Authority, and to Mantadia Asset Trust Investments. The disgraced businessman was initially arrested on more than 190 charges.

In May 2014, high court judge Anton Veldhuizen sentenced Brown to a fine of R75,000 or 18 months in prison, suspended for four years, on both counts. The sentence ignited public outrage and the prosecution took it on appeal to the SCA, which overturned the high court sentence.