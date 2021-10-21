Muscle Max brings home bodybuilding titles and new wheels
Kariega dad dedicates success to son who encouraged him after life-changing injury
A mere month into his bodybuilding career and a Kariega father has already racked up some impressive titles, placing him among the top disabled athletes in his field.
After a successful season on the national bodybuilding circuit, Macethandile “Max” Kulati, 33, is eagerly awaiting 2022’s schedule so he can start planning his preparations to bring home even more titles...
