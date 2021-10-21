'Joyriding' Durban teen arrested after crashing father's BMW into taxi loaded with children
A 13-year-old Durban boy allegedly drove his father's BMW X3 into a taxi transporting children to school in KwaMashu on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the incident took place at 7.45am in L section of the northern Durban township.
“It is alleged that a 13-year-old driver was driving along Sibisi Road at a high speed and attempted to overtake two motor vehicles in front of him and collided into a white Toyota Hi-Ace.
“The minibus taxi capsized, injuring 23 learners between the ages of four and 12. All were transported to hospital for medical attention.”
Gwala said a case of reckless and negligent driving was registered at Ntuzuma police station.
“Two Road Traffic Act fines were issued against both the drivers.
“The 27-year-old taxi driver was charged for an overload as well as the parent of the driver of the light motor vehicle for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle without a driver’s licence.”
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said the scholars suffered injuries ranging from mild to severe after the teenager went on a “joyride”.
“An angry mob gathered at the scene and threatened to assault the driver of the white BMW X3 who was believed to be responsible for the collision.
“Paramedics from various ambulance services stabilised the injured on scene before transporting them to medical facilities,” said Balram.
TimesLIVE