Health workers plead for Covid-19 booster shots
Follow-up jabs urged as immunity against virus has rapidly declined
Vaccinated healthcare workers are once again at risk of contracting Covid-19 — and even dying — because the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is fast beginning to wane.
The death of 21 fully vaccinated nurses and two doctors in the Eastern Cape has sounded alarm bells for healthcare professionals, who say booster shots need to be administered to frontline workers as a matter of urgency. ..
