Health MEC visits Kariega as part of vaccination drive

In a bid to boost vaccination rates among the Eastern Cape youth, which sits at just 22%, health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth visited Kariega on Thursday to intensify the “Vooma” vaccination drive in the area.

Meth, who visited the Eastern Cape Midlands TVET College in Kariega, said of 1,693,947 vaccinated people in the province, the youth had contributed less than a quarter of the figure.

“The vaccine is not a cure, but it has been proven that it saves lives because an unvaccinated person does not have any form of protection against this deadly virus.

“This is why it is crucial for you, the youth, to get vaccinated so that when your time to lead comes, you will still be alive and ready to take the Eastern Cape and SA to the promised land.

“Our statistics show that only 22% of people aged 18-34 have been vaccinated so far.

“This is not good enough because [they are] the most active group,” Meth said.

By the end of Wednesday, 2,397 children aged between 12-17 had registered, she said.

So far, 2,357,928 doses have been administered to 1,648,030 people, with 1,268,903 of those fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccinated Bay residents is 348,342, with 263,506 fully vaccinated.

“Women are still leading the vaccination programme, with 61.59% of them in the province vaccinated,” Meth said.

“Though men are still trailing with 38.41%, we must say that in some cases we have seen more men getting vaccinated after we took our campaigns directly to them.”

She said there was enough supply of both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is manufactured in Gqeberha, and the Pfizer vaccine.

Eastern Cape Midlands TVET College principal Charl van Heerden said they were honoured to host the Vooma vaccination drive at their High Street campus and encouraged residents to get the jab.

