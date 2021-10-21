Gqeberha man gets 25 years for rape of young girls

A Gqerberha man has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for raping girls between the ages of seven and 12.

Mihlali Ngxinga, 28, was convicted in April by the regional court in Gqeberha on three counts of rape, kidnapping, sexual assault and causing a child to witness a sexual offence in April and was sentenced earlier in October.

The incidents took place in Kwazakhele between 2014 and 2019.

Police spokesperson Capt Sanda Janse Van Rensburg said Ngxinga’s victims lived in the same street or in the immediate vicinity as he did — Nonzama Street in Kwazakele, .

His lured the children while they were playing outside.

He would send them to the shop and on their return wait for them to enter his house, where he either raped or sexually assaulted them.

Ngxinga was arrested on June 26 2019.

He was held in custody until he was found guilty on April 14.

On October 13, he was sentenced to a total of 75 years for all the charges.

The sentences will run concurrently, so Ngxinga will serve an effective 25 years in prison.

The investigation was led by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FSC) unit in Gqeberha.

Ngxinga was connected to four other cases after a nine-year-old girl was admitted to hospital on June 18 2019.

It was later established that the child had been raped by Ngxinga and that he had also targeted other victims known to her.

A rape case was opened and four other victims were traced.

The acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso welcomed the sentencing, commending the investigating unit and the prosecuting authority.

“We need to bring an end to this scourge by dealing with these criminals decisively and without any compassion if we are to ensure that the rights of victims of gender-based violence are protected and that our children can fully enjoy their childhood.”

