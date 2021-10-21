EFF to march on business chamber over vaccination mandate

Support for ‘no jab, no job’ policy an abuse of power and discrimination against workers, party says

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The EFF has come out guns blazing against the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, calling its support for mandatory vaccinations in the workplace an abuse of power.



The backing comes as the economy struggles to gain momentum due to the effects of Covid-19...