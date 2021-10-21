Bromance with accuser Bam still strong, Madikizela insists

By Nomazima Nkosi -

While on the campaign trail in Gqeberha, public works MEC Babalo Madikizela confessed that he missed his long-time friend, Lonwabo Bam, who has accused him of widespread corruption along with other high-ranking ANC members.



Madikizela, who is also the ANC provincial treasurer, was on a door-to-door campaign in the city on Wednesday, and is expected to face public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday next week...