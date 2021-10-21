Bitou hoping flights will resume in November
Commercial flights will resume at the Plettenberg Bay Airport on November 12 — but only if the South African Civil Aviation Authority gives the all-clear after an inspection next Friday.
Planes were grounded in August after the airport had been downgraded to below the minimum category required for flights to operate...
