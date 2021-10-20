Workers demand 100% increase at FAW plant
Staff at Gqeberha truck manufacturer on strike since Friday
Exploited — that is how striking workers at the FAW plant in Gqeberha, who are demanding a R40 an hour increase, have described their working conditions.
The strike started on Friday, with the Numsa-affiliated workers refusing to return until all their demands are met...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.