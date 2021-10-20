Why Micho assault victim refused to give up fight for justice
Supported, questioned and even criticised, a Gqeberha barista did not allow public opinion to sway her from having national soccer coach Milutin Sredojevic prosecuted for touching her buttocks and referring to her private parts as “sugar”.
While many may have shrugged off such an encounter with the then-Zambian soccer coach, for 40-year-old Sandiswa Diba it served as a painful reminder of when she was raped five years ago...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.