Call of the campus
UCT one rubber-stamp away from ‘no jab, no entry’ policy from 2022
Survey of staff and students helped inform proposal that was put to council
Don’t expect a spot at one of Africa’s top universities if you’re not willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The council of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has given in-principle approval to a proposal that all staff and students must prove they’ve had a jab before they can enter campuses from January 1 2022.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said this means all staff, “as a condition of being able to perform their duties”, must be vaccinated.
Likewise, “as a condition of registration”, all students would have to “provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19” as the new year kicks in.
“The UCT council discussed this complex matter fully and took into consideration a range of views at a meeting on Saturday,” said Moholola.
A panel will be formed to “develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation”. This will include guidelines for exemption from the requirement.
“The UCT executive will be required to report back to the council at its December meeting,” he said.
UCT staff and students were invited to complete a short survey on the matter and the majority supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT. This comes after a senate vote in September produced an 83% majority in favour of a mandatory policy.
“The UCT Community of Hope vaccination centre at Forest Hill Residence, with access from Broad Street, is open to staff, students and the public from 8am to 3pm on Monday to Friday,” said Moholola.
“In the event that the centre will be open on a given Saturday, that will be announced on UCT’s social media channels.”
TimesLIVE