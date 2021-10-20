Mboweni: ‘Ministers can’t go around making money bill statements’
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken aim at ministers in government, saying they should be “disciplined” and not go around making “money bill statements”.
Ahead of the local government elections, Mboweni said the focus in government should be on the medium-term budget policy statement and for the ANC to win the elections.
Local elections are set to take place on November 1, with millions expected to cast their votes.
“The focus in the whole government system should be on the medium-term budget policy statement. Discipline is key,” said Mboweni.
“Ministers can’t go around making ‘money bill’ statements. Politically, the immediate strategic focus for the ANC is to win the upcoming local government elections.”
Mboweni also called on all ANC cadres to the “ground”, saying they should leave no stone unturned to make sure the ruling party wins.
“The final stretch. All ANC cadres to the ground. Leave no stone unturned. All power to the people. Amandla. Maatla. Matimba! We are winning, comrades. Keep the faith,” he said.
This is not the first time the former minister has predicted a win for party in the upcoming polls.
Last week, Mboweni predicted the ANC will win all eight metros in the elections.
“The ANC will and has to win all the metros. and we will win all of them. All cadres to the front,” said Mboweni.
There are 278 municipalities comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities in the country.
The ruling party is focused on growing local economies and providing infrastructure and service delivery.
In a poll conducted by TimesLIVE asking readers whether they think the ANC has what it takes to win in all the metros, 60% said the party will struggle in the big cities and may even lose a few, 26% said the ruling party will be lucky to win one metro, and 17% had faith in the ANC and said they would vote for the party.