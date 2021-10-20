Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken aim at ministers in government, saying they should be “disciplined” and not go around making “money bill statements”.

Ahead of the local government elections, Mboweni said the focus in government should be on the medium-term budget policy statement and for the ANC to win the elections.

Local elections are set to take place on November 1, with millions expected to cast their votes.

“The focus in the whole government system should be on the medium-term budget policy statement. Discipline is key,” said Mboweni.

“Ministers can’t go around making ‘money bill’ statements. Politically, the immediate strategic focus for the ANC is to win the upcoming local government elections.”