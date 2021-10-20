IEC clears the air: ‘You don’t need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote’

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has cleared the air on rumours that voters must be vaccinated before heading to the polls on November 1.

This week the IEC reassured citizens that it won’t impose a vaccine mandate on registered voters.

“Rumour has it that you need to be vaccinated to vote in the local government elections. The truth is you do not need to produce a vaccination certificate or be vaccinated to vote,” the IEC said on its social media page.