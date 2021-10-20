Health experts give green light to teen jab but some parents on edge

Premium By Lynn Spence -

They cannot legally obtain a driver’s licence, buy alcohol, or consent to employment, but as of today, SA children between the ages of 12 and 17 can line up for the Covid-19 vaccine — with or without their parents’ permission.



While medical professionals have put their weight behind the rollout of the one-dose Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older, the move has drawn mixed reaction from parents...