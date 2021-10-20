News

Ex-Bay coach Dean Carelse hit with more charges

By Herald Reporter - 20 October 2021

The pornography charges against former Nelson Mandela Bay water polo coach Dean Carelse come after he allegedly filmed an underage child twice and later groomed a child to engage in sexual acts. 

Carelse, 40, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday, where he faces 25 charges linked to child pornography and other crimes...

