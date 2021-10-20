Ex-Bay coach Dean Carelse hit with more charges
The pornography charges against former Nelson Mandela Bay water polo coach Dean Carelse come after he allegedly filmed an underage child twice and later groomed a child to engage in sexual acts.
Carelse, 40, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday, where he faces 25 charges linked to child pornography and other crimes...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.