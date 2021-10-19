Two burnt in suspected mob justice attack

One person was burnt to death, while another sustained severe burn wounds during a suspected mob justice attack in Kariega on Monday.

The victims were allegedly set alight in an open field in Matshaka Street, in KwaNobuhle, on Monday afternoon.

One of the two male victims was declared dead on the scene, while the other was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of murder and attempted murder were under investigation.

“At this stage no further information is available.

“The names and ages of the victims are yet to be determined,” Naidu said.

She said the police had responded to a complaint of an alleged mob justice incident.

Community members were standing nearby when the officers arrived at the scene.

A Kariega resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, described the scene as “horrific”.

She said she had been driving past the area when she saw what she identified as children’s bodies in flames, surrounded by community members.

“It is really painful. I was driving on my way back from work and I saw two children lying there and lots of people standing around them.

“It just broke my heart,” she said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact detective Sergeant Ngcinikhaya Ntliziwane on 082-319-9223.

