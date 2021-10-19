Specialised rescue under way at diamond mine to find trapped miners

The rescue of at least 12 artisanal diamond miners trapped in collapsed mine tunnels in the Northern Cape will be fraught with difficulties.

The 12 were among dozens of miners working underground at the Nuttaboy Mine in Namaqualand when several handmade informal tunnels collapsed on Wednesday.

The diamond mine, owned by West Coast Resources, is on the outskirts of Springbok.

It is unknown how many illegal miners are alive or if any have died in the tunnels.

Ten miners died in 2012 at the nearby Bontekoe mine when a tunnel collapsed.

The Eminetra website is reporting that the alarm was raised after a miner, trapped in a shaft, managed to dig his way out on Wednesday.

Springbok mayor Marvin Cloete told the SABC that rescue operations had begun to free the trapped miners.

He said rescue operations were running during the day, but not at night.

“Rescue missions have already begun. The mine on the west coast has also helped to find the place where the incident happened,” Cloete told SABC.