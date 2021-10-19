Police called to intervene in church fracas

Scuffle at inauguration of new president as expelled ministers protest over alleged misuse of funds

Premium Mandilakhe Kwababana

Digital reporter



A scandal has rocked the United Ethiopian Church in Christ (UECC), just three weeks after the election of its new president.



The recent spiritual inauguration of the Rev Andile Mbali turned to chaos in New Brighton when he was instead accused by disgruntled members of having misused church funds...