More than 200 prison inmates to write matric

More than 200 inmates are expected to write the National Senior Certificate exams in 2021.

The first test will be the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) exam set down for Thursday.

Correctional services acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said despite challenges brought about by Covid-19, sufficient preparations were made and support was given to the 211 registered candidates.

“Correctional Services has 15 registered formal schools, with an additional two from the public-private partnership facilities, thus making it 17 correctional schools rendering basic education, in line with the curriculum of the department of basic education,” he said.

Thobakgale said CAT was a crucial subject in preparing candidates for the 21st century labour market.

“This subject provides incarcerated learners with relevant technological skills for the labour market.

“It assists inmates to understand concepts of information communication technology in the makeup of a computing system as well as the various technologies, standards and protocols involved in the electronic transmission of data via a computer-based network.”

He also praised correctional services teachers who offered support to candidates.

“Educators had to put in extra support classes and went beyond the allocated hours in a day’s work in an effort to ensure that inmates are not just ready but do achieve the best possible results.

“Working together with the department of basic education, the department of correctional services can guarantee yet another credible examination process as all examination centres will be invigilated as per the rules governing exam procedures.

“Education is regarded as an essential component of the reconstruction, development and transformation of South African society.

“Hence, formal education in the department cannot only respond to the rehabilitation needs of inmates but be viewed as a tool that can radically transform our society and advance the development of the country,” Thobakgale said.

He wished the candidates the best.

