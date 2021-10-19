LISTEN | We can win mayoral race — Twizza boss says independent candidates have the numbers
Twizza founder and CEO Ken Clark tells Daily Dispatch he has partnered with 20 independent council candidates and together they can take over Enoch Mgijima local municipality.
The beleaguered municipality based in Komani (formerly Queenstown) has been lambasted and accused of failing to provide water, electricity and effective refuse removal to residents and has come under fire for spending R15 million on what was meant to be a community stadium but was slammed by opposition parties and described by DA federal chair Helen Zille “another get-rich-quick scheme”
