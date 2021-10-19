Korsten shop owners go legal route to get guns back
Accusing police minister Bheki Cele of using Nelson Mandela Bay officers as his personal mafia to seize their firearms, nervous Korsten shop owners are now looking to the courts to intervene.
The three-hour raid at Thanda Bantu stores following fiery clashes in Durban Road last week preceded further searches at the traders’ homes...
