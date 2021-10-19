Humansdorp court to get improved security and facelift

Attacks on employees and members of the public, inadequate holding cells and dockets stored in passages among issues reported over the years

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

The Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court is finally set to receive a much-needed facelift, with phase one of the project already under way.



The immediate issues to be addressed in the upgrades include poor security, rundown ablution facilities, lack of space and the easy access to holding cells...