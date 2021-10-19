Help sought in identifying drowned man

Mount Road police have appealed for help in identifying the body of a man found at Brighton Beach on Sunday.

The man, who is believed to have drowned, was found at about 8.30am by fishermen.

He was dressed in a light-blue long-sleeve top, light denim pants and black shoes.

The man is between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased or tracing his next of kin is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Riaan Steyn on 082-657-0447.

