Family of Walmer Township shooting victim sought

Police are looking for the next-of-kin of a young man found shot dead in Walmer Township in Gqeberha.

The victim, believed to be between 18 and 25, was found lying in the bushes behind Songolo Street on October 8.

He had been shot multiple times.

Fourteen shootings took place over a 48-hour period in the township that weekend.

A murder case is under investigation.

“The deceased was dressed in a blue hoody, light trousers and brown sandals,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s family or is be able to identify him, is asked to contact Constable Julius Mgushelo on 083-501-4181 or 041-581-1496.

