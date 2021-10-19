Dali Mpofu gets R500 bail for 13 military vets accused in ministers’ hostage drama
Thirteen former military veterans have been granted bail of R500, pending trial in the case of two cabinet ministers held hostage when negotiations for reparations turned sour.
“We shall not be moved,” the group of 53 accused sang ahead of their appearance at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, sitting in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.
The state had suggested an amount of R2,000 for bail.
The court ruled for the lesser amount after advocate Dali Mpofu, representing some of the accused, argued that R2,000 was too high as the majority are unemployed.
The state did not oppose bail for the 13 as they have no previous convictions or pending cases.
The case continues.
Sunday Times reported that the demands from the disgruntled military veterans, including from the ANC’s former military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe, included the payment of R4.2m each to 9,000 veterans at a total cost of more than R37bn.
Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele were prevented from leaving a meeting with their representatives on Thursday evening. Police intervened after the veterans barricaded the doors with chairs and refused to allow the three officials to leave.
Police arrested 56 people, three of whom were taken for medical check-ups.
This is a developing story
