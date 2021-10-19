Dali Mpofu gets R500 bail for 13 military vets accused in ministers’ hostage drama

Thirteen former military veterans have been granted bail of R500, pending trial in the case of two cabinet ministers held hostage when negotiations for reparations turned sour.

“We shall not be moved,” the group of 53 accused sang ahead of their appearance at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, sitting in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

The state had suggested an amount of R2,000 for bail.

The court ruled for the lesser amount after advocate Dali Mpofu, representing some of the accused, argued that R2,000 was too high as the majority are unemployed.

The state did not oppose bail for the 13 as they have no previous convictions or pending cases.

The case continues.