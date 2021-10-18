'We don’t want to work against parents': Gauteng government wants children to get vaccinated at schools

Gauteng premier David Makhura says his government is working on a programme that will allow children to be vaccinated at schools.

“We are going to use the schools as sites for vaccination. We are urging parents to consent. We don’t want to work against parents,” Makhura said at a media briefing held in Dobsonville, Soweto on Monday.

He encouraged parents to go with their children when they go to vaccinate at designated sites.

“We have a responsibility as parents to ensure that our children are safe. I don’t understand why parents should not be involved in the vaccination of their children. Let’s take our children to vaccinate. I am relieved the window has been opened for children to get vaccinated,” said Makhura.

“People need to be convinced it is the right thing to do to get their children vaccinated. We don’t want to do anything by force.