Teenage girl among three shot dead in car in New Brighton

A 15-year-old girl is among three people shot dead while sitting in a car in Gqeberha at the weekend.

The victims — Sibabalwe Kasibe,15, Phunyezwa Krayi,19, and Simangaliso Kraya, 22 — were found with gunshot wounds in a Mazda 323 after police responded to a shooting at Mbeki Crescent, New Brighton, on Saturday.

A fourth victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the motive for the killings was unknown and circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

