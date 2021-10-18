'State does not know what to charge them with': Dali Mpofu defends war veterans in court

The formal bail application of 53 war veterans who allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise “hostage” last week will continue on Tuesday at the Kgosi Mampuru prison court in Pretoria.

The men and women, barring one accused who was in hospital, made their first appearance on Monday. They face five counts of kidnapping but National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state may add more charges.

“At this stage we cannot say what charges we are going to add. At this stage the profiling of the accused has not been done, the confirmation of addresses has not been done, so pending all this ... then we will know what other charges to add,” she said.

On Monday the state asked the court for a seven-day postponement to attend to these issues but magistrate Bheki Ntshingila dismissed the application, ordering the formal bail application to proceed on Tuesday.

The defence team opposed the state application for a postponement.