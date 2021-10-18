News

Mural artist shows off his street cred

Muneeb Wassin provides joy through his eye-catching creations at beachfront and beyond

By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 October 2021

Recognising his young son’s passion for art and drawing, Korsten artist Muneeb Wassin’s father, Feyzel, always told him that he would be an artist when he grows up.

Today, his strikingly beautiful murals at the Humewood Beach Bridge at Happy Valley, and SPAR in Seaview, immediately catches the eye. ..

