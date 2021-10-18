METRO MATTERS | Umshini Wam residents left to fend for themselves
Every morning, for the past seven years, almost 300 families at the Umshini Wam informal settlement in Rosedale, Kariega, have been queuing up for water at a single communal tap that is not even functioning properly.
The frustrated residents reached out to Metro Matters...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.