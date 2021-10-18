METRO MATTERS | Umshini Wam residents left to fend for themselves

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Every morning, for the past seven years, almost 300 families at the Umshini Wam informal settlement in Rosedale, Kariega, have been queuing up for water at a single communal tap that is not even functioning properly.



The frustrated residents reached out to Metro Matters...