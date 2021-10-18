LISTEN | How Covid-19 will impact your voting experience — IEC
With only two weeks to go until South Africans are expected to head to the polls for this year’s local government elections, questions around safety and procedures are without doubt top of mind.
Being the first time citizens are headed to the polls during a pandemic, it is natural to expect there should be some changes in procedure when voting this year.
Mawethu Mosery, deputy chief electoral officer at the Electoral Commission (IEC), explains the health and safety precautions that will be taken at polling stations and what role, if any, vaccine certificates will play during your voting experience.
Here is what he had to say: