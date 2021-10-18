Judge unhappy with delays as court hears details of blood stains in Nathaniel Julies murder trial

The high court in Johannesburg on Monday heard evidence about blood stains at the scene where Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies was shot near his home in August last year.

Warrant Officer Raphatla Springbok Moloi reconstructed the crime scene with the help of another witness, Tahirah Kaldine, who was present when Julies was shot on August 26 last year.

Moloi took the photographs of the crime scene on September 1 last year and photographed the police bakkie which transported Julies to hospital on August 26. The photographs showed marks of blood in the back of the bakkie, where Julies had been placed.

Evidence that has been led is that after Julies was shot, one of the accused, Sgt Simon Ndyalvane, picked Julies from underneath the truck where he was shot and placed him at the back of the bakkie before driving him to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on the night of August 26.

Julies was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.