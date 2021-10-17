Two die as fire guts Kariega home

Kamesh detectives are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly set a home alight in Oliver Street, Blikkiesdorp, resulting in the death of two people early on Sunday morning.

It is alleged that six people were inside the house when the fire started.

Some of the occupants managed to break down the back door and escape.

As a family friend, aged 37, went back into the house to rescue a three-year-old boy, they became trapped and both burnt to death.

“The suspect is known and an arrest is imminent,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

A case of murder, attempted murder and arson is under investigation and the motive is yet to be established.

