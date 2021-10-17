‘Spirit of the Grey’ unveiled during matric valedictory ceremony
During a grand send-off for Grey High School’s matric pupils, the class of 2021 gifted their alma mater a symbol that will serve as an inspiration for many generations to come.
The 1m high bronze sculpture of a unicorn was unveiled during the valedictory ceremony on Thursday and was aptly, and strategically, placed in the matric quad of the Gqeberha school...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.