At least four taxis torched in Joburg CBD
Several taxis were set on fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday in an incident believed to be related to conflict in the industry.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that several taxis were torched at the intersection of Von Weillig and Commissioner streets.
Taxi violence: Von Weillig and Commissioner Streets JHB CBD. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/rLBxRB455y— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 16, 2021
“At this moment we can't confirm the total number of taxis that were burned or any injuries, if there are any,” he said.
A Twitter post by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee showed at least four taxis burning simultaneously.
Fihla said JMPD officers were at the scene.
